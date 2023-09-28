Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

AlphaSense Raises $150 Million in Series E Funding, Valuation Reaches $2.5 Billion

Binance News
2023-09-28 18:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, AlphaSense, a B2B artificial intelligence (AI) platform specializing in business intelligence and search, has successfully completed a $150 million Series E funding round. The round was led by BOND and included participation from Alphabet's investment arm, CapitalG, as well as Goldman Sachs and Viking Global. The company's valuation has grown from $1.7 billion to $2.5 billion since its Series D round in June 2023, when it raised $225 million. AlphaSense's market position and growth can be attributed to the recent boom in the AI sector. Unlike consumer-facing generative AI models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Bard, which serve general purpose audiences, AlphaSense's models combine strategic data points from both public and private analytics with a machine learning pipeline. This enables the platform to offer deep insights into business and finance analytics, providing actionable intelligence. In the crypto and blockchain world, platforms like AlphaSense have the potential to offer more reliable insights than generalized AI models such as ChatGPT. While the latter is prone to hallucination, AlphaSense's models parse specific datasets relevant to business intelligence and curate insights into easily digestible articles complete with text and images. AlphaSense CEO and founder Jack Kokko stated that the latest investment round would enable the company to remain at the forefront of the B2B generative AI sector, invest strategically, and continue revolutionizing search for enterprise customers.
View full text