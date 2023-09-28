Legal Setback for Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried as Temporary Release Request Denied Ahead of Fraud Trial

According to Cointelegraph: Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, will remain in custody leading up to his October 3 criminal trial. The ruling comes from Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over a hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on September 28.

Bankman-Fried's legal team filed for his temporary release to prepare for the upcoming trial. However, the efforts were subsequently thwarted as Judge Kaplan denied the motion. The judge cited concerns over Bankman-Fried potentially being a flight risk, especially if the proceedings do not favor him, considering his young age and the prospect of facing prison time.

This marks a further setback for the defendant as his legal representatives continually failed to secure his release post Kaplan's decision to revoke his bail on August 11. They had previously sought to reinstate Bankman-Fried’s bail arrangement twice, appealing to the appellate court on both occasions.

While denying the temporary release, Judge Kaplan affirmed Bankman-Fried’s right to arrive at court earlier on specific days to consult with his attorneys.

