Entender Finance Launches AI Accounting Assistant for Digital Assets
Binance News
2023-09-28 14:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Entender Finance, a cryptocurrency accounting platform, has announced the launch of Entender Copilot, an artificial intelligence (AI) accounting assistant designed to simplify the blockchain bookkeeping process for businesses in the Web3 space. The new AI assistant aims to help enterprises manage their digital assets more efficiently and streamline their accounting processes.
