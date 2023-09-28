VanEck to Launch Actively Managed Ethereum Strategy ETF

According to Foresight News, asset management firm VanEck has announced the upcoming launch of the VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT), an actively managed ETF aimed at seeking capital appreciation through investment in Ethereum (ETH) futures contracts. EFUT will not directly invest in ETH or other digital assets. The fund will invest in standardized, cash-settled ETH futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Currently, the only ETH futures the fund intends to invest in are those traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. EFUT will be listed on the CBOE and managed by VanEck Active Trading Head Greg Krenzer.

