copy link
create picture
more
Automata Network announces pricing plans for Web3 privacy RPC relay 1RPC
Binance News
2023-09-28 14:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized privacy service protocol Automata Network has announced the introduction of pricing plans for its Web3 privacy RPC relay, 1RPC. The plans will allow users to add core functionalities based on their requirements. Additionally, 1RPC will continue to maintain free usage of its basic services for users to experience.
View full text