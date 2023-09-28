Buy Crypto
Tottenham Hotspur Joins Fan Token Trend, Launching SPURS Token on Chiliz Platform

Binance News
2023-09-28 13:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to The Block: Tottenham Hotspur, the renowned UK football club, is the latest to hop onto the fan token bandwagon. It is set to issue its unique fan token named SPURS on the Chiliz platform. Valued at $2 apiece, the fan token will be made available for purchase in a fan token offering on October 4, according to the official press release.
Ryan Norys, commercial sales director at Tottenham Hotspur, said, "We’re pleased to be able to provide fans worldwide with a new range of Club-related rewards and experiences. Our Fan Token will build on the many benefits of our existing membership scheme." Norys further highlighted that the club is continuously stipulating ways to generate additional recurring revenue sources that can be reinvested in their football activities.
Token holders will not only be vested with participatory rights in on-chain voting but will also gain access to a plethora of rewards and experiences. With this novel venture, Tottenham Hotspur joins the league of 80 other sports teams that have already benefited from their partnerships with the Chiliz platform, which operates on its native Chiliz Chain.

The Chiliz platform has been pivotal in the sports sphere, reportedly generating over $400 million in revenue for various football clubs and leagues across the globe.
