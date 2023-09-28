copy link
Ledn expands Growth Account product to include Ethereum deposits
According to Foresight News, Canadian crypto lending platform Ledn is expanding its Growth Account product to include Ethereum deposits. Starting from October 12, users can earn a 2% annualized return on their Ethereum deposits, in addition to the existing Bitcoin, USDC, and USDT savings products. Ledn's Ethereum yield is lower than the current 3.87% offered by Lido Finance, Coinbase, and Rocket Pool. However, Ledn states that its users will not experience delays when staking and unstaking ETH.
