Aptos Labs partners with Universal Pictures for digital experience of 'The Exorcist: The Believer'
Binance News
2023-09-28 13:44
According to Foresight News, Aptos Labs is collaborating with Universal Pictures to provide a digital experience for the upcoming film 'The Exorcist: The Believer', set to premiere on October 6th. Users who purchase tickets through Fandango will receive a redemption code for the digital experience, where they can collect exclusive artwork, watch behind-the-scenes footage, and use an Exorcist-themed AR filter. Users can also participate to win various prizes.
