Acala Network partners with Credora to launch Bitcoin-collateralized lending tool

According to Foresight News, Acala Network, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform within the Polkadot ecosystem, has announced a partnership with institutional lending infrastructure Credora to launch a Bitcoin-collateralized lending tool. This tool will allow users to earn BTC yields through Polkadot staking. Acala Network and Credora will collaborate with Swiss market-making firm Portofino Technologies for the initial issuance, targeting family offices, credit companies, and hedge funds.

