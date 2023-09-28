copy link
create picture
more
Acala Network partners with Credora to launch Bitcoin-collateralized lending tool
Binance News
2023-09-28 13:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Acala Network, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform within the Polkadot ecosystem, has announced a partnership with institutional lending infrastructure Credora to launch a Bitcoin-collateralized lending tool. This tool will allow users to earn BTC yields through Polkadot staking. Acala Network and Credora will collaborate with Swiss market-making firm Portofino Technologies for the initial issuance, targeting family offices, credit companies, and hedge funds.
View full text