Nansen 2 Early Access Version Now Available to Paid Users
Binance News
2023-09-28 12:43
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency data analysis platform Nansen has announced that its new product, Nansen 2, is now available for early access to all paid users. New paid users will have to wait for the next batch of eligibility, while trial and free users do not have access to the platform yet. As previously reported by Foresight News, the Nansen 2 early access version was launched in mid-month and is driven by artificial intelligence.
