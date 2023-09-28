copy link
Mox Bank Awaits Approval for New Fund Services in Hong Kong
2023-09-28 12:27
According to Foresight News, Mox Bank, a Hong Kong virtual bank with Standard Chartered Bank as its major shareholder, is waiting for the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to approve its Type 4 license. The bank has stated that it will launch new fund services within a few weeks of receiving the relevant license. In a previous report by Foresight News, Mox Bank Limited was granted a Type 1 securities trading license by the SFC in July.
