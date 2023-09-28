copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Developers Launch Holesky Testnet for the Second Time
Binance News
2023-09-28 12:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum developers have launched the Holesky testnet for the second time, aiming to replace the Goerli testnet after its failed launch on September 15. The new testnet will allow twice the number of validators to join the network compared to the mainnet, addressing the ETH supply issues faced by the Goerli testnet.
View full text