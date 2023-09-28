Matrixport Report: Greater Investment Opportunities in Listed Mining Companies Compared to Bitcoin

According to Foresight News, a report by Singapore-based cryptocurrency financial services company Matrixport, owned by Wu Jihan, suggests that there are greater investment opportunities in listed mining companies compared to Bitcoin. The report analyzes that if Bitcoin climbs to a new historical high of $70,000, Bitcoin investors can only achieve a 167% return. However, by investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies, including HIVE Digital (HIVE), Bitfarms (BITF), and Iris Energy (IREN), if Bitcoin returns to $30,000, the valuation of the 10 stocks included may increase by 97%. If Bitcoin reaches a new historical high and trades at $70,000, the valuation may increase by 572%.

