Galaxy Digital's EMEA Head Tim Grant Steps Down
Binance News
2023-09-28 11:43
According to Foresight News, Tim Grant, the head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region for cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital, announced his departure on Thursday. Grant joined Galaxy in August 2021 after leaving SIX Digital, where he took on the role of Galaxy's European CEO. Last week, Galaxy Digital announced that former Genesis executive Leon Marshall would replace Grant as the European CEO.
