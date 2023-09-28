copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Ordinals Boost Miner Profits, but 'Income Stress' Looms
Binance News
2023-09-28 11:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, analytics firm Glassnode has warned of potential problems for Bitcoin miners after the next block subsidy halving in its latest weekly newsletter, 'The Week On-Chain'. The firm noted that Bitcoin miner competition is at an all-time high, with hash rate at record levels. Ordinal inscriptions are currently helping miners by turning empty blockspace into a source of revenue. However, the proportion of income received from fees remains modest by historical standards, and the amount of hashrate competing for rewards has increased by 50% since February. Glassnode predicts that the upcoming halving in April 2024, which will see miner rewards per block drop by 50%, could put the majority of the mining market into severe income stress. The so-called 'production cost' per BTC will double, passing $30,000, which is above the current spot price. Some analysts, such as Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, are more optimistic about how miners will handle the build-up to the halving, suggesting that miners will increase BTC accumulation in advance of the event.
View full text