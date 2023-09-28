Lido Finance launches wstETH bridge to Cosmos ecosystem

According to Foresight News, liquidity staking project Lido Finance has announced the launch of the wstETH bridge to the Cosmos ecosystem, allowing staked ETH on Lido to be used as liquid capital within the Cosmos ecosystem. The wstETH Cosmos bridge was developed in collaboration with Neutron and Axelar. Both Neutron and Axelar have committed to using 1% of their respective token supplies to incentivize liquidity for major Cosmos DApps.

