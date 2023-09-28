copy link
create picture
more
Brazil's cryptocurrency trading volume drops 11.4% in July
Binance News
2023-09-28 10:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service reveals that the country's cryptocurrency trading volume in July was BRL 18.8 billion (approximately USD 3.7 billion), a decrease of 11.4% compared to the previous month. The top three traded cryptocurrencies were all stablecoins, with USDT accounting for BRL 15.3 billion, or 81.6% of the total trading volume. The second highest trading volume was for USDC, at BRL 838 million, followed by BRZ, a stablecoin pegged to the Brazilian real, with a trading volume of BRL 838 million in July.
View full text