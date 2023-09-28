Space Nation Announces Global Ambassador Recruitment Plan

According to Foresight News, Space Nation, a space-themed Web3 MMORPG game, has announced the launch of a global ambassador recruitment plan. The company has set up a monthly incentive fund worth over $20,000 for the program. Ambassadors will collaborate with the Space Nation team to promote the game's content operations, community building, and marketing. Space Nation is a 3A space sci-fi MMORPG that combines Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Play-for-Fun (P4F) in the Web3 domain. The game is set to launch its Alpha 2.0 test version, featuring 10 vs. 10 gameplay.

