NULS announces permanent suspension of web wallet service

According to Foresight News, customizable blockchain infrastructure NULS has announced that its web wallet service will be permanently suspended on September 30 at 23:59. To avoid potential asset loss, users are advised to import their private keys into a new NULS wallet to continue using related services.