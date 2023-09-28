copy link
Sui Launches Play Beyond, a New Gaming Portal
2023-09-28 09:03
According to Foresight News, Sui has announced the launch of a new gaming portal called Play Beyond. The website features five sections: Discover, Watch, Play, Learn, and Follow. It aims to provide users with a one-stop gaming experience by bringing together blockchain games available on the Sui platform.
