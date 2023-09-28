Buenos Aires to launch blockchain-based digital identity protocol QuarkID in November

According to Foresight News, the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, is set to launch an open-source blockchain-based digital identity protocol called QuarkID in November. The aim is to simplify citizens' access to public services. The QuarkID wallet is being developed in collaboration with the government, on-chain digital identity solutions company Extrimian, and zkSync Era development company Matter Labs. The platform will integrate document storage through zkSync Era's blockchain framework, with zkSync Era serving as the settlement layer for QuarkID. The complete roadmap for QuarkID is expected to be released by the end of the year. Buenos Aires citizens will be able to download the local wallet of the protocol to obtain important personal documents such as birth and marriage certificates. Starting in November, citizens will also be able to access income and academic certificates in their digital wallets, which are key documents for welfare claims.

