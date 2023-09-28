SeeDAO Announces Launch of Polis Blockchain Project

According to Foresight News, SeeDAO has announced the launch of the Polis blockchain project, which will be incubated by its strategic incubator. The ownership of the Polis blockchain is 100% attributed to SeeDAO. The SeeDAO strategic incubator is responsible for the operational decisions of the Polis blockchain project, as well as overseeing and auditing the project's development progress. The startup funding for the Polis blockchain comes from the SeeDAO strategic incubator, and the Polis blockchain team will work together with the incubator to promote subsequent financing. The Polis blockchain project will also include the SeeDAO OS proposed in the whitepaper. The team will be responsible for the development of the SeeDAO OS, and after the release of the Polis blockchain, the SeeDAO OS will be migrated to the Polis blockchain. Previously, SeeDAO published its whitepaper on September 27.

