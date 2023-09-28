copy link
Sui Mainnet Upgrades to V1.10.1 and Protocol to Version 25
2023-09-28 08:14
According to Foresight News, the Sui mainnet has been upgraded to version V1.10.1, and the Sui protocol has been updated to version 25. The key points of the upgrade include the use of verification keys generated by the ceremony to verify proofs in zkLogin transactions, the Sui protocol upgrade to version 25, enabling JWK consensus and zkLogin flags for three OAuth providers, and the addition of unused constant warnings.
