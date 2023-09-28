Buy Crypto
Ripple IPO Rumors and Shiba Inu Developments

Binance News
2023-09-28 07:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple, the company behind the XRP token, is set to host a massive party in New York City on September 29 to celebrate its partial victory against the US SEC. Some Twitter users have speculated that the event may be used to announce Ripple's intention to file for an initial public offering (IPO) or reveal an agreement with the US securities regulator. A poll conducted by a Twitter user found that over 40% of the 3,600 voters believe an IPO is likely. Analysts have suggested that an IPO could act as a catalyst for XRP's price, with some predicting a potential increase to $10. However, other analysts have provided more conservative estimates, with one suggesting that XRP could reach $2 if it closes a monthly green candle above $0.83. In other news, the Shiba Inu team has announced that it will renounce the BONE contract, relinquishing control and ownership of the governance token for the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. This development has caused BONE's price to surge to a two-week high of $0.92, before retracing slightly to around $0.86. Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, LUCIE, has also revealed details about an upcoming application called Shiba Hub, which aims to strengthen the Shiba Inu community through sharing, connectivity, and creative efforts.
