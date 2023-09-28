Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO's MKR Token Surges to 16-Month High

Binance News
2023-09-28 07:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, MakerDAO's MKR token has experienced significant growth, gaining 200% since the beginning of the year and reaching its highest level since May 2022 this week. The token has also gained around 50% in less than a month, driven by surging MakerDAO revenue. MakerDAO is currently the largest revenue-generating protocol in the DeFi ecosystem, with an annualized revenue of $193 million. This revenue comes from interest paid by DAI stablecoin minters from on-chain collateral and real-world asset (RWA) collateral such as U.S. Treasury bills. DeFi researcher Thor Hartvigsen noted that Maker revenue depends primarily on the total market cap of DAI, as the collateral backing the stablecoin generates fees. If the DAI supply continues to grow, Maker revenue will likely increase, positively impacting the price. Additionally, the DAI Savings Rate (DSR) has been surging, incentivizing users to hold DAI rather than non-interest-bearing stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. The DSR is currently 5%, which is much higher than rates offered on DeFi platforms holding other stablecoins. MakerDAO's roadmap includes an 'Endgame Plan' to reduce reliance on centralized collateral such as USDC and accrue more Ethereum, ultimately making DAI a free-floating asset. The long-term fundamentals for MakerDAO and DAI are solid, which is why the token is currently defying crypto market trends. At the time of writing, MKR was trading up 7% on the day at $1,510, having hit a 16-month high of $1,523 during early Asian trading on Sept. 28. The token has gained 18% since last weekend and 27% in the past fortnight, but remains down 76% from its May 2021 all-time high of $6,292, according to CoinGecko.
View full text