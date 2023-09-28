Starknet Cairo v2.3.0 Introduces Modular Components for Ethereum Contracts

According to Coincu, Starknet, an Ethereum expansion solution, has introduced new components in its programming language, Starknet Cairo v2.3.0, which marks a significant leap forward in the modularization of contracts. The update enhances the functionalities of smart contracts through the addition of functions, storage capabilities, and event management. Components offer a dynamic approach to achieving extensibility, allowing third-party modules to enrich contract capabilities. Cairo, the language behind STARK-provable programs for general computation, serves as the driving force behind Starknet and StarkEx, enabling the scaling of applications on the Ethereum Mainnet. It has played a pivotal role in supporting applications like dYdX, Sorare, Immutable X, and more. The growth of Cairo has been remarkable, with an 875% increase in the number of full-time developers over the past two years and an 83% year-on-year rise. Its applications extend beyond blockchain, finding utility whenever proof of computation is required, which suggests further expansion in developer adoption. Starknet has also announced significant plans for the fourth quarter of 2023, involving substantial changes to its Feeder gateway. These developments promise to keep Starknet at the forefront of Ethereum's evolving landscape, cementing its position as a key player in blockchain innovation.

