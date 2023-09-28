Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Starknet Cairo v2.3.0 Introduces Modular Components for Ethereum Contracts

Binance News
2023-09-28 07:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Starknet, an Ethereum expansion solution, has introduced new components in its programming language, Starknet Cairo v2.3.0, which marks a significant leap forward in the modularization of contracts. The update enhances the functionalities of smart contracts through the addition of functions, storage capabilities, and event management. Components offer a dynamic approach to achieving extensibility, allowing third-party modules to enrich contract capabilities. Cairo, the language behind STARK-provable programs for general computation, serves as the driving force behind Starknet and StarkEx, enabling the scaling of applications on the Ethereum Mainnet. It has played a pivotal role in supporting applications like dYdX, Sorare, Immutable X, and more. The growth of Cairo has been remarkable, with an 875% increase in the number of full-time developers over the past two years and an 83% year-on-year rise. Its applications extend beyond blockchain, finding utility whenever proof of computation is required, which suggests further expansion in developer adoption. Starknet has also announced significant plans for the fourth quarter of 2023, involving substantial changes to its Feeder gateway. These developments promise to keep Starknet at the forefront of Ethereum's evolving landscape, cementing its position as a key player in blockchain innovation.
View full text