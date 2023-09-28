Hangzhou to distribute digital RMB food vouchers for Asian Food Season

According to Foresight News, Hangzhou will distribute 10 million yuan worth of digital RMB food vouchers for the 2023 'Asian Food Season' from September 29, 10:00 am to October 8, 10:00 pm. The vouchers are available to all people in Hangzhou, including those from outside the city. Users can apply for the vouchers through the 'Distribution Platform's Own APP' (Eleme, Meituan, CCB Life) homepage section or by searching for 'Hangzhou Consumption Voucher'. They can then enter the 'Asian Food Season' Hangzhou digital RMB catering special consumption voucher activity page and click to draw within the specified time. Once the vouchers are gone, the event will end. Recipients can check their vouchers in the 'My Red Packet Coupons' section of the distribution platform's own APP and use them within the specified time limit after confirming receipt of the digital RMB catering special consumption voucher.

