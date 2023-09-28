Ethereum Layer2 Network Metis Submits Governance Proposal to Switch Data Availability Back to Ethereum

According to Foresight News, Ethereum Layer2 network Metis has submitted a governance proposal to the community, planning to switch Metis' data availability (DA) back to Ethereum. The proposal aims to transition from the off-chain storage layer to the original traditional Optimistic Rollup format, eliminating the complexity layer in Metis' architecture and enabling full data availability. Once the proposal reaches consensus, it will move to the snapshot phase for community voting.

View full text