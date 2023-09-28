copy link
inEVM Releases Official Technical Documentation for Deploying Applications on Cosmos and Solana
Binance News
2023-09-28 06:14
According to Foresight News, inEVM, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that enables composability across Cosmos and Solana, has released its official technical documentation, detailing how to deploy applications on inEVM. Previously, Injective announced a collaboration with Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) project Caldera to launch inEVM, allowing Solana developers to easily migrate their applications to Injective without the need for extensive code modifications.
