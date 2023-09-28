Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Unveils AI-Powered Assistant Meta AI

According to Cointelegraph, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has introduced Meta AI, an AI-powered assistant designed to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Meta AI will be integrated with Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and eventually, mixed reality devices. The new assistant is powered by the company's large language model Llama 2 and has been developed in partnership with Microsoft Bing to provide users with real-time information from the internet. Zuckerberg explained that Meta AI's main point of difference from ChatGPT is its focus on creating different AI products for different use cases, rather than a one-size-fits-all chatbot. For example, Meta AI will be slightly different in each of the company's social media apps, such as being added to group chats on Facebook Messenger to assist with organizing travel plans. The chatbots are also designed to be conversational and entertaining, with Meta announcing a collection of chatbots based on approximately 30 celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, and former NFL player Tom Brady. Meta AI will be available from September 27 for a limited group of United States-based users on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It will also be available for users of the company's new smart glasses scheduled for release on October 17 for U.S. users, as well as its new Quest 3 VR device. On the same day as Meta's Connect event, OpenAI announced that its chatbot ChatGPT will no longer be limited to data before 2021, with updates available immediately for Plus and Enterprise users using the GPT-4 model.

