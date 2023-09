GMX Submits Grant Proposal to Arbitrum DAO for Short-Term Incentive Plan

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, GMX has submitted a grant proposal to Arbitrum DAO's Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP), requesting approval for up to 12 million ARB incentives around its V2 setup. The proposal also considers an additional issuance of 2 million ARB tokens for ecosystem partners built on GMX V2, who have not directly received incentives from Arbitrum DAO, to manage liquidity and trading volume plans.