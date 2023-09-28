Buy Crypto
Meta Platforms unveils Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and new Ray-Ban smart glasses

Binance News
2023-09-28 03:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, has announced the Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and a new generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses as part of its metaverse expansion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the Quest 3's ability to transcend physical boundaries, allowing users to engage in vast virtual realms. The headset, priced at $499, is available for preorders and will ship on Oct. 10. It features an extensive immersive content library and will soon support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Microsoft 365 integration. In addition, Meta will launch the second generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses on Oct. 17, priced at $299. These glasses enable users to livestream their perspective, offering a unique social interaction experience. They are equipped with Meta AI, an artificial intelligence assistant that can recognize and provide information about objects in the user's field of view. Meta has also introduced 28 AI chatbots featuring celebrity personalities, as well as EMU, an image-generating AI model that transforms text prompts into images within seconds.
