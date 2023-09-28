copy link
Stratos Launches First Funding Round to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth
2023-09-28 03:06
According to Foresight News, decentralized data infrastructure Stratos has launched its first funding round, offering up to 1 million STOS tokens to provide non-dilutive funding for projects, individuals, and creators worldwide. The initiative aims to accelerate the growth of the Stratos ecosystem. Funding categories include development tools, SDKs, libraries, documentation, guides, and tutorials; core protocol contributions such as token standards, libraries, and protocol upgrades; open-source and public products; and applications like DeFi, NFT, social networks, games, DAOs, payments, and cross-chain bridges. The funding will be distributed in the form of STOS tokens, with the option to distribute in US dollars in the future.
