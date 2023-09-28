Holograph Introduces New Feature Allowing Users to Earn XP

According to Foresight News, CXIP Labs' cross-chain NFT protocol Holograph has launched a new feature called Holograph XP. This feature allows users to earn XP by using the Holograph application in various scenarios, such as deploying NFT series, minting NFTs, and NFT cross-chain bridging. Users' rankings are displayed on an XP leaderboard, which is based on the XP earned by users within the past 24 hours.

