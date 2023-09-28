copy link
create picture
more
Unstoppable Domains Co-founder Brad Kam to Step Down
Binance News
2023-09-28 01:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Brad Kam, co-founder of NFT domain service provider Unstoppable Domains, will be stepping down from his position on October 31. However, he will continue to serve as a board member. Kam stated that he plans to take a few months off before returning to entrepreneurship.
View full text