Unstoppable Domains Co-founder Brad Kam to Step Down

According to Foresight News, Brad Kam, co-founder of NFT domain service provider Unstoppable Domains, will be stepping down from his position on October 31. However, he will continue to serve as a board member. Kam stated that he plans to take a few months off before returning to entrepreneurship.