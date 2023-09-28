copy link
Ethereum's Fuel Wallet releases version 0.13 update with Beta-4 public testnet compatibility
2023-09-28 01:34
According to Foresight News, Ethereum's modular execution layer, Fuel, has released an update for its Google Chrome browser extension wallet, Fuel Wallet. The update brings the wallet to version 0.13, making it compatible with the Beta-4 public testnet and supporting standalone SDK usage. The updated Fuel Wallet is now available for download on the Chrome Store.
