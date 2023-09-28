copy link
Poly Network attacker transfers 1,556.6 ETH to Tornado.Cash
2023-09-28 01:33
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that an attacker, who has been marked as being associated with the cross-chain interoperability protocol Poly Network, has transferred 1,556.6 ETH (worth approximately $2.48 million) to Tornado.Cash.
