Lybra Finance to Launch Lybra DAO on October 1
Binance News
2023-09-28 01:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance announced that it will launch Lybra DAO on October 1 at 21:00 Beijing time. esLBR and LBR holders can now participate in Lybra decision-making by submitting governance proposals and voting. A minimum of 10,000 esLBR is required to submit a DAO proposal, which will be submitted through Tally. Voting will begin two days after the proposal submission, and any LBR/esLBR holder can vote. However, any LBR used will be automatically converted to esLBR during voting, with one LBR representing one vote. Each proposal will have a seven-day voting period. If the DAO votes 'yes' on a particular on-chain proposal, the proposal will be automatically executed by Time Lock two days after the voting ends.
