Unibot Launches FriendTech Snipers Robot with Two Modes

According to Foresight News, Unibot has launched the FriendTech Snipers robot, which supports two modes: user sniping and automatic sniping. In user sniping mode, users can set up a list of usernames and snipe them when they create new keys. In automatic sniping mode, the robot will snipe newly created keys if the user meets the minimum requirements for followers and fans. Additionally, the transaction fees will remain at 0.

