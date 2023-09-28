BNB Chain Hackvolution announces winners

According to Foresight News, the BNB Chain Hackvolution event has announced its list of winners. In the infrastructure category, Codex Field ($14,000), RIDO Protocol ($8,000), and Green Gate ($6,000) took the top three spots. In the AI category, Op-Intents ($14,000) and Story Chain ($8,000) were the top two winners, while no projects were awarded in the gaming and DeFi categories. Additionally, BNS6551, Datumendo, Greenfield Mobile, Metagent, Munhna, opSyndicate, School for AI, Smart Agree, Spacetar on opBNB, TripleC, and Xcrypt will share a $22,000 prize pool as potential projects, with each project receiving a $2,000 reward.

