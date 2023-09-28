Judge Approves SBF's Request to Use Non-Internet-Connected Laptop During Trial

According to Foresight News, New York Southern District Judge Lewis Kaplan has approved a request from SBF's defense attorney, allowing SBF to use a laptop without an internet connection for note-taking during their trial next month. The laptop will not be allowed to leave the courtroom. A legal assistant will be assigned to bring the laptop to the courtroom each morning and retrieve it from SBF at the end of the trial day. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Judge Kaplan has also approved SBF's request to wear a suit in court.

