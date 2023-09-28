US Department of Justice opposes temporary release of SBF

According to Foresight News, the US Department of Justice has opposed the latest motion for the temporary release of SBF, stating that the proposed conditions do not meet the legal requirements for the defendant. The department also argued that the claim that 'SBF cannot effectively participate in the defense work' is very vague and does not match the experience of his legal team. Previously, SBF's lawyers had requested his release, claiming that SBF agreed to be protected outside the court and be prohibited from using any electronic devices such as laptops or mobile phones.

