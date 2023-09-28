Monad Labs releases technical documentation for EVM-compatible blockchain project

According to Foresight News, Monad Labs, founded by former Jump Trading research head Keone Hon, has released technical documentation for its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain project. The Monad blockchain can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second and requires a 2TB blockchain for full nodes, which is twice the size of the Ethereum main chain. Additionally, Monad recommends faster internet connections, faster computers, and larger RAM capacities. As previously reported by Foresight News, Monad Labs completed a $19 million seed funding round in February this year, led by Dragonfly Capital, with participation from 70 other investors.

View full text