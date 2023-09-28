copy link
create picture
more
RestakeFi raises $500,000 in seed funding round
Binance News
2023-09-28 00:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, modular liquidity re-staking platform RestakeFi, supported by EigenLayer, has completed a $500,000 seed funding round. Participants in the funding round included AlfaDAO, DCD, Yields and More, and Moni.
View full text