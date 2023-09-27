US Department of Justice Opposes Temporary Release of Sam Bankman-Fried

According to CoinDesk, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has opposed the temporary release of Sam Bankman-Fried, even with severe restrictions. In a court filing on Wednesday, prosecutors argued against releasing Bankman-Fried from detention during his trial next month, stating that his claims of being unable to work on his defense are vague and unsupported given his legal team's experience. Bankman-Fried's attorneys requested his release into their custody, with the condition that he would be guarded outside of court and prevented from accessing electronic devices such as laptops or phones. However, the DOJ said these proposed conditions do not meet legal requirements for a defendant. The filing also noted that both Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing Bankman-Fried's trial, and an appeals court have denied his efforts for release. Judge Kaplan has scheduled a hearing for 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday to discuss the matter.

