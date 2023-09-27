Cryptocurrency Analyst Predicts XRP Could Reach $2 in This Cycle

According to CryptoPotato, a popular cryptocurrency analyst known as EGRAG CRYPTO has presented an XRP chart suggesting that the asset could spike to a 5-year high of $2. The chart outlines five 'strategic and profound takeaways' that could help individuals better understand the XRP journey so far. EGRAG CRYPTO discussed a 'ZONE A,' depicting when the asset's price hovered between $0.00485 to $0.02483. It is worth noting that XRP never fell below the 'Steel Foundation' ($0.00485 to $0.00596) during previous 'brutal bear markets.' However, it plunged under the 'Steel Foundation' of 'ZONE B' ($0.25939 to $1.61880) on three occasions during the ongoing crypto winter. The analyst argued that the $0.80-$0.85 range is a 'historical battleground' for XRP as it managed to reach that level in mid-July when Ripple secured a partial court win against the US SEC. EGRAG CRYPTO believes it is 'crystal clear' that the next time we witness one monthly greed candle closing above $0.83, 'it will mark the birth of the next Steel Foundation.' They assumed that this could mean that 'you might never acquire XRP for less than $1 in your lifetime.' Subsequently, the analyst said this could act as a catalyst for the asset's price to surge to the $2 range, where 'the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) phenomenon is poised to ignite like wildfire.' Other crypto analysts, such as Shannon Thorp and Duo Nine, have also made optimistic predictions on XRP's future valuation. Thorp envisioned that the asset could skyrocket to $500 in the following years based on a report estimating that the total value of cross-border payments might reach $250 trillion by 2027. Duo Nine presented a more modest forecast, saying the coin has chances to escape from the $1.30 mark and later surge to its previously-tapped all-time high (ATH) of $3.30 sometime next year.

