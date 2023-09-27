Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Texas Accounts for Over 28% of US Bitcoin Hashing Power

Binance News
2023-09-27 19:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the U.S. state of Texas accounts for over 28% of all Bitcoin (BTC) hashing power in the United States, as shown by the latest Hashrate Map by crypto mining service provider Foundry USA. The newly updated map shows Texas with 28.5% of all Bitcoin hash rate in the country, followed by the states of Georgia claiming 9.64% hash rate, New York with 8.75%, and New Hampshire accounting for 5.33%. Bitcoin's hash rate represents how fast a mining machine operates when trying to calculate a valid block hash. A snapshot of Foundry's pool in December 2021 shows a different picture. At the time, Texas controlled 8.43% of the country's hash rate, Georgia had 34.17%. Meanwhile, Kentucky stood at 12.40% and New York held 9.53% of the U.S. hash rate. Compared to 2021, more U.S. states are mining Bitcoin this year. Overall, by July 2023, the Bitcoin global hash rate had reached 400 EH/s, nearly twice as high as at the end of 2021, when it stood at 174 EH/s, said Foundry. The data was pulled between July 21-27, 2023, when Texas faced power curtailment. According to the report, the data captured during curtailments means that the Texas hash rate may be "higher than what’s reported on the map." During power curtailment, Bitcoin miners lower their production to balance energy supply and demand in the grid. Essentially, it is a way to balance energy consumption during peak times. In Texas, a program grants large energy consumers, such as Bitcoin miners, incentives for being flexible with energy use. One of the Bitcoin miners participating in Texas' curtailment program is Riot Platforms. In August, the company mined fewer Bitcoin than in July but received over $31 million in power credits from the state. Texas has been evolving as a hub for crypto mining thanks to its cheaper energy and welcoming regulatory framework. The state's electricity prices are below the U.S. average, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. As of January 2023, Texas's average residential electricity tariff was $0.14 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), an 8.3% discount compared to the national average of $0.15 per kWh. The costs are even lower for large consumers like crypto miners. The state became a hotbed for large mining operations following China's crackdown on crypto mining in 2021.
View full text