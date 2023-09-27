copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum briefly falls below 1600 USDT, dropping over 2% from daily high
Binance News
2023-09-27 14:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum experienced a short-term drop below 1600 USDT, falling more than 2% from its daily high. The market has seen significant fluctuations, and Foresight News advises investors to be cautious of potential risks.
View full text