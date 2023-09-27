Uniswap Foundation applies for $62.37 million in funding for development and operations

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation has applied for $62.37 million in funding to continue promoting the development of Uniswap. The funds will be used for the foundation's daily operations and to support the construction of the Uniswap ecosystem, including developer support and research grants. The Uniswap Foundation stated that in the coming months, it will develop the Hooks ecosystem and launch the TL;DR Fellowship in October.

View full text