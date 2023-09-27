Aptos Foundation and Thala Labs launch $1 million fund to support new DeFi protocols

According to Foresight News, the Aptos Foundation and Thala Labs have launched a $1 million fund called 'Thala Foundry' to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The fund aims to back new protocols that feature unique strategies and use cases supported by Aptos. Thala Labs stated that as the protocols go live and scale up, the funding for Thala Foundry will increase to $5 million.

